UVM defeats Catholic University 85-59 in exhibition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three players scored in double figures, led by transfer guard TJ Long (17 points), as the Cats defeated Catholic University in Saturday’s exhibition, their first game action of the season.

“Eight new players, things can look good in practice, but when you play someone else and the lights are on, these are really important to get to coach the guys, see how they respond to adversity, see how they can execute the game-plan when things aren’t scripted as they are in practice,” head coach John Becker said. “We saw some good, we saw some bad, that’s what you want this time of year.”

