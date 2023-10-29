How to help
What-to-do: Sunday, October 29

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday.

Trick-or-treat around downtown Middlebury then head over to the town hall theater for crafts -- a family dance and costume contest plus delicious food from Mexico in Vermont. Trick-or-treating is from 3:30 to 5:00pm downtown. Family ghostly gathering at town hall theater is from 5:00-7:00 tonight.

Join the rotary of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg for its annual Halloween parade! Floats line up at shopping park at 2:00 p.m. Parade begins on falls road. Before the parade from 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. There’s a costume contest at Shelburne Town Center activity after the parade, there’s trick or treating carnival games, free food at the fire station and fun craft activities at Pierson library

Visit the Fletcher Free Library for indoor trick-or-treating, spooky, but not too spooky, story times and drop-in crafts, games, and activities. Costumes encouraged! The event is for children age 10 & under and their families.

