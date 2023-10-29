YCQM OCT. 29, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Guest Briana Fenton from FEMA, to talk about how time is running out to get flood recovery help. What you need to do, stat.

Also fresh-water fish filled with cancer causing chemicals. Scientists tracking a dangerous toxin and this morning we’re with them on a missing to find these fish.

Plus water woes. wells contaminated with forever chemicals. is enough testing being done?

And we investigate the gray area of gaming versus gambling.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.