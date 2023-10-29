How to help
YCQM OCT. 29, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Guest Briana Fenton from FEMA, to talk about how time is running out to get flood recovery help. What you need to do, stat.

Also fresh-water fish filled with cancer causing chemicals. Scientists tracking a dangerous toxin and this morning we’re with them on a missing to find these fish.

Plus water woes. wells contaminated with forever chemicals. is enough testing being done?

And we investigate the gray area of gaming versus gambling.

