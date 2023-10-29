BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the end of October, and it’s going to feel like it in the coming days. The unseasonably warm weather has been erased as a cold front came through Saturday. A low pressure will ride along the front and bring showers and some snow showers today, mainly south of the Champlain Valley. You’ll want the jacket, as highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. After a brief lull early tonight, another stronger low pressure will bring rain mixed with snow late tonight into early Monday afternoon. The northern mountains may receive 1 to 3 inches of wet snow, so stay tuned for the latest updates, as we’ll need to readjust to winter driving conditions.

The week looks pretty quiet, with temperatures remaining fall-like. Many spots will get a hard freeze during the nights, with frost likely in Burlington. Halloween, thankfully, will be dry. It will be chilly, however, with highs in the mid 40s. Trick-or-treaters will certainly want to dress for the conditions. A weak system will bring scattered snow showers and a few valley showers on Wednesday.

Pleasant weather is in store for Thursday through Saturday, with temperatures warming up a bit. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday, then near or just above 50 degrees Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the 30s.

