By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chilly temperatures have returned, and they will be sticking around through the week. Another low pressure will bring rain late tonight into midday Monday, mixing with snow in northern parts of the region. A trace to 2 inches of snow is possible in the northern mountains Monday morning, so there may be a few slick spots for the morning commute. The rain/snow will taper to a few afternoon showers and snow showers. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The first widespread freeze is expected Monday night, with many locations falling into the 20s. The first frost is likely in Burlington that night.

Halloween is looking pretty good, thankfully, with mostly sunny skies. It will be chilly, however, with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures may dip into the upper 30s for Trick-or-treaters, but fortunately it won’t be windy. A few showers and snow showers are expected Wednesday, then dry and warmer weather is in store for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend looks OK, with mostly cloudy skies. There is the chance for showers Sunday. High temperatures will be a touch below average, but reasonable, with highs near 50 degrees. Lows will be around 40 degrees.

