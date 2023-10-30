How to help
Burlington man charged in weekend stabbing

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man faces attempted murder charges following a weekend stabbing.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Riverside Avenue. Burlington Police say they responded to a fight where someone was stabbed in the chest with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital but later released.

Police located and arrested Nathan Oster, 21, in Milton. They say the Burlington man will be charged Monday with attempted murder.

