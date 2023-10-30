Leaders seek community input on going green

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green energy infrastructure can be a struggle but state leaders are looking for resident help. Monday is the third of four virtual events to hear from Vermonters about how to combat climate change.

The legislature directed state treasurer Mike Pieciak to create a plan to optimize state, federal, and local resources to combat the crisis. Monday’s meeting is 9:30 a.m. All meetings are virtual.

