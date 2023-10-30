How to help
Londonderry woman charged with aggravated assault

Ivory King
Ivory King(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONDONDERRY Vt. (WCAX) - A Londonderry woman faces charges after police say she threatened to kill someone with a rifle.

It happened Sunday night. Vermont State Police say troopers responded to a home off Route 100 and arrested Ivory King, 34, after she shot a rifle outside a home and threatened to kill someone.

King is due in court Monday on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

