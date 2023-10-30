Londonderry woman charged with aggravated assault
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONDONDERRY Vt. (WCAX) - A Londonderry woman faces charges after police say she threatened to kill someone with a rifle.
It happened Sunday night. Vermont State Police say troopers responded to a home off Route 100 and arrested Ivory King, 34, after she shot a rifle outside a home and threatened to kill someone.
King is due in court Monday on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
