Londonderry woman charged with aggravated assault

LONDONDERRY Vt. (WCAX) - A Londonderry woman faces charges after police say she threatened to kill someone with a rifle.

It happened Sunday night. Vermont State Police say troopers responded to a home off Route 100 and arrested Ivory King, 34, after she shot a rifle outside a home and threatened to kill someone.

King is due in court Monday on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

