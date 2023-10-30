Made in Vermont: Off the Hook by Jillian

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s safe to say that Jillian Whalen is hooked on her hobby.

“Really, I do a lot of winter stuff, a lot of hats, mittens, ear warmers,” she said while crocheting on her couch. It’s something she’s been doing for quite some time. “I learned as a child and I had been trying to remember even when I started learning,.. It was definitely pre-teens if not younger.”

Whalen tinkered with crocheting on and off through her teen years and into college, but lost it a bit post-grad.

“But then the pandemic happened and so I needed something to do. As I got better at it -- you know I was a little rusty -- people were saying ‘you should sell your stuff,’” she said. In January of 2020, she opened Off the Hook By Jillian. She makes anything. From hats and hand warmers to hand-held snuggly friends.

“Little stuffed dinosaurs -- which is a new thing -- and I’m definitely looking forward to making other animals, too,” Whalen said. For a while, she focused on nothing but warm wearables. Cute little dinosaurs are what broke her out of her comfort zone. “My sister asked me to make a little dinosaur for one of her friends for her birthday and I said, ‘Sure, I’ll try anything,’ and it came out really cute. I just posted it to Facebook and people were loving it.”

Now things have taken off and she’s expanded to fall items like stuffed pumpkins and Halloween costumes. “The lemons have been the most popular in October -- I think a lot of lemon costumes -- so those have been going out the door,” she said. Her creations are posted on Etsy for anyone, anywhere to buy. Whalen frequents craft fairs and shows, but keeping her business small and manageable has always been a key stitch of this side hustle.

“Crocheting started as something that was really just a hobby for me and was something that I enjoyed doing in my free time, and so I didn’t want the business to turn into, ‘Ugh I have to crochet,’” Whalen said.

Fortunately, she hasn’t gotten sick of it yet and often finds herself tinkering on her lunch breaks, car rides, or even just when she has a bit of downtime. “Crocheting is something that I can just do while I’m watching TV and it actually relaxes me, it helps me kind of settle in. It’s almost meditative sometimes when I really get into a groove,” she said,

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.