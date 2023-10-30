Magic Mountain prepares for snow

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski resorts across the region are hard at work getting ready for the upcoming season. That includes Magic Mountain in Londonderry, which was hard hit by flooding this past July.

It was a rainy Monday at Magic Mountain. But the raindrops will soon turn to snowflakes and mountain operations are getting ready.

“It’s been an especially busy off-season for us,” said Geoff Hatheway, Magic Mountain’s president. That’s because on top of the usual winter preparations, the crews have been working to repair infrastructure damaged by the July flooding. “We had damage to our parking lots, our roadways, up on the hill, some of our trails, and also our ponds.”

The other big project is the new quad chairlift. Splicing is underway to get the two-mile plus cable in place before the snow flies. The pandemic was partially to blame for the delays there. “It has been three years plus that we have been working on it, so this is one of the last steps to it,” Hatheway said.

It’s hard to believe that just seven short months ago, skiers at Magic celebrated three feet of fresh powder during a late-season storm. Now, all eyes are on what Mother Nature has in store this winter.

“It’s got that really classic old-school Vermont feel to it and people are just very passionate about it,” said Hatheway.

Like mountains across the region, Magic is hiring and weather permitting, all lifts should be running by mid-December.

