Montpelier homeless encampment taken down after gunshot hits school bus

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier authorities say a homeless encampment has been relocated after gunshots in the area hit a U-32 school bus last week.

It happened last Thursday afternoon near a railroad crossing on Route 2. Montpelier Police say the bus, operated by First Student, stopped near the tracks when the driver’s side windshield was shot out. Nobody was hurt.

Authorities have now confirmed that the shot came from a nearby homeless encampment where police later seized eight guns. After detaining three people, officials say they have no reason to believe the bus was intentionally targeted and no faces charges have been filed.

Authorities say the encampment at the former Food Works at Two Rivers Center property has been moved to another temporary location in the city.

Related Story:

Police seize 8 guns from encampment after U-32 school bus hit by gunfire

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.