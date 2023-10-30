Montpelier restaurants damaged by downtown fire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier restaurant Mad Taco caught fire late Saturday night.

Brian Franz was serving a drink to a Charlie-O’s customer late Saturday night when he smelled something burning.

“Smoke was pouring through the walls,” Franz said. “I immediately got everyone out. You could see flames coming out of the back of the Mad Taco.”

Montpelier Fire and Ambulance caught wind of the fire around 11:10 p.m. Starting in Mad Taco, it was eating away at the walls of neighboring Charlie-O’s when firefighters arrived.

Lieutenant Nick Bresette said it took 75 firefighters from several local departments hours to kill the flames.

“We had a long process of doing overhaul because of the age of the building, multiple renovations,” Lieutenant Bresette said. “So it took us an additional three hours to fully extinguish the fire.”

There are no reported injuries, but Mad Taco and the rear of Charlie-O’s sustained significant fire and water damage.

Vermont Division of Fire Safety descended Sunday morning to investigate the scene, pulling scorched kitchenware out of Mad Taco as employees watched on. They’d reopened the restaurant just days ago following months of flood-related renovations, only to have the building destroyed once more by the fire.

Montpelier business owner Katie Whitaker enjoyed a taco and attended a drag show at Charlie-O’s just a day before the fire.

“I was just noticing how it felt like the town was starting to come back,” Whitaker said. “It’s just a huge loss for everybody.”

According to nonprofit Montpelier Alive, 120 businesses were damaged by the flooding and a few dozen have reopened.

The Vermont Department of Fire Safety is still investigating the cause of the fire.

