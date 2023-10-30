How to help
New York opens election help hotline

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sometimes performing your civic duty is easier said than done but now New York has a hotline to help voters get counted.

The Election Protection Hotline was announced by New York’s Attorney General. It will help Empire Staters ahead of the state’s November 7th election. The hotline will help troubleshoot issues voters may come across this election season both in-person and absentee.

The hotline is already operating from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. with expanded hours starting on November 6th. Just call (866) 390-2992.

