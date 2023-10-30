NY lawmakers seek to expand bottle bill

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Redemption centers and consumers in New York may see a financial boost soon as lawmakers revisit the decades-old bottle bill.

New York lawmakers say it’s time to give redemption centers a pay raise.

“How many people stay in a job where they do not ever get a raise? You know, it would be nice,” said John McCarty at Morrisonville Redemption. The former school teacher has been operating the redemption center for the last four years and says the industry is not an easy one to achieve success in. “A lot of them have closed around here because they are just not making money, they can not afford it.”

New York’s bottle bill is decades old, with the last legislative change made to the law in the late-2000s. Since then, the cost of living has increased for New Yorkers yet the amount of money redemption centers receive per bottle hasn’t changed. For every can or bottle returned for a 5-cent deposit, the redemption center gets a 3-cent handling fee.

“You are giving out raises to your employees but you are not getting a raise for what you are doing, so that makes it a very tough industry,” McCarty said.

Now, New York lawmakers are looking at provisions that would update the law. Those changes include increasing the handling fee to 6 cents, expanding what is considered an allowable container, and raising the deposit amount from 5 to 10 cents.

However, North Country Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, says he does not believe in increasing the deposit reimbursements.

“There is a way where we can achieve recycling goals without raising the deposit amount,” he said. He says the solution is to take the existing millions of dollars in unclaimed deposits and apply them to redemption centers. “There is $90 million right there that we could say hey, let’s find a way to put that towards redemption centers for the handling fee.”

If lawmakers decide to increase the deposit amount, then McCarty says it would be more money back to the consumer and not an added tax. “If they do the right thing and bring them in, they are getting their money back,” he said.

In neighboring states like Vermont, the reimbursement rate varies between 5 cents and 15 cents depending on the container. In Connecticut, the deposit amount is expected to increase to 10 cents this winter.

