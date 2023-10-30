Officials seek feedback on Vt. EMS services ahead of legislative session

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 9-1-1 what is your experience? Leaders are asking residents about how to make medical services in the state better.

The health department is asking for input from the public, EMS professionals, and hospitals about regional emergency medical services. That includes cost, operations structure, EMS districts, and potential ways to improve the service for Vermonters. The input will be used to structure future legislation.

The final meeting will be held Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Williston Fire Department. People can also submit comments online.

