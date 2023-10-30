How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Officials seek feedback on Vt. EMS services ahead of legislative session

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 9-1-1 what is your experience? Leaders are asking residents about how to make medical services in the state better.

The health department is asking for input from the public, EMS professionals, and hospitals about regional emergency medical services. That includes cost, operations structure, EMS districts, and potential ways to improve the service for Vermonters. The input will be used to structure future legislation.

The final meeting will be held Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Williston Fire Department. People can also submit comments online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last seen Thursday in Newport City
Police: Missing 14-year-old found safe
Gore Road in Plainfield
Plainfield residents react to suspicious death
Vermont State Police searched a home on Chapdelaine Road in Brownington Friday.
Vt. investigators search Orleans County property
Hardware store burglary caught on camera
Police search for suspect in hardware store burglary
Plainfield
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield

Latest News

Senator Peter Welch spent the morning on the farm to talk about a new piece of legislation.
Welch touts legislation to support organic dairy industry
Green energy infrastructure can be a struggle but state leaders are looking for resident help.
Leaders seek community input on going green
Kids are often told to reach for the stars. 8th graders from the troy school are expanding...
Troy School students shoot for the moon with NASA
File Photo
Vt. trapping season gets underway
File Photo
New York opens election help hotline