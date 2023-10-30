Police ID victim in Washington homicide investigation

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have released the identity of a woman found dead in the woods in the town of Washington last week.

The Vermont State Police say the body of Tanairy “Tanya” Velazquez Estrada, 23, was found by hunters in the woods along Poor Farm Road in Washington around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday and say her death was considered suspicious.

Police say Estrada had been living in Barre. She was reported missing by her mother to police in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Wednesday after she had not heard from her daughter in more than a week.

Police say a determination of the cause of her death is pending toxicology testing, which can take several weeks to several months.

