Police: Victim in Plainfield homicide had drug record

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As homicide investigations continue to pile up for the Vermont State Police, authorities Monday revealed new details about the latest case in Plainfield.

In all, authorities are now investigating five confirmed homicides and one suspicious death investigation -- a total of seven deaths since the start of October.

The latest body found in the woods in Plainfield Friday belongs to Jeffrey Caron, 42, of Barre. Police Sunday confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the torso. They say Caron had recently been arrested following a lengthy drug investigation in Barre. Officers say he and another person were caught with crack cocaine and fentanyl. Police did not comment on a drug-related motive in Caron’s murder.

The investigation in Plainfield comes on top of other open cases in Castleton, Newport Town, Wheelock, Eden, and Washington.

Vermont State Police Major Dan Trudeau says while all of the investigations are ongoing, their prioritization changes day to day. “If there’s something that really needs to move right to the front burner immediately and we need to put more resources on it, then we measure up where we can pull resources from to do that,” he said. “There’s a lot of components to these investigations, whether it’s crime scene examination, or interviews of witnesses and family, or anything of that nature. And then the component of any digital type of evidence that we need to collect or search warrants we need to conduct.”

Trudeau admits having to juggle so many cases is challenging, saying this is the most he can remember happening in such a short period of time in his more than 20 years on the force.

