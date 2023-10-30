How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police: Victim in Plainfield homicide had drug record

Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around 4:30 p.m. Friday.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As homicide investigations continue to pile up for the Vermont State Police, authorities Monday revealed new details about the latest case in Plainfield.

In all, authorities are now investigating five confirmed homicides and one suspicious death investigation -- a total of seven deaths since the start of October.

The latest body found in the woods in Plainfield Friday belongs to Jeffrey Caron, 42, of Barre. Police Sunday confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the torso. They say Caron had recently been arrested following a lengthy drug investigation in Barre. Officers say he and another person were caught with crack cocaine and fentanyl. Police did not comment on a drug-related motive in Caron’s murder.

The investigation in Plainfield comes on top of other open cases in Castleton, Newport Town, Wheelock, Eden, and Washington.

Vermont State Police Major Dan Trudeau says while all of the investigations are ongoing, their prioritization changes day to day. “If there’s something that really needs to move right to the front burner immediately and we need to put more resources on it, then we measure up where we can pull resources from to do that,” he said. “There’s a lot of components to these investigations, whether it’s crime scene examination, or interviews of witnesses and family, or anything of that nature. And then the component of any digital type of evidence that we need to collect or search warrants we need to conduct.”

Trudeau admits having to juggle so many cases is challenging, saying this is the most he can remember happening in such a short period of time in his more than 20 years on the force.

Related stories:

Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide

Plainfield residents react to suspicious death

Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield

Vt. investigators search Orleans County property

Vt. authorities stretched thin with back-to-back homicide investigations

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide
Last seen Thursday in Newport City
Police: Missing 14-year-old found safe
Gore Road in Plainfield
Plainfield residents react to suspicious death
Montpelier restaurant The Mad Taco was damaged by fire late Saturday night.
Montpelier restaurant, bar damaged by downtown fire
Vermont State Police searched a home on Chapdelaine Road in Brownington Friday.
Vt. investigators search Orleans County property

Latest News

File photo
Magic Mountain prepares for snow
File photo
NY lawmakers seek to expand bottle bill
Cabot’s fire crews are getting a new station after their building was put in harm’s way by...
Cabot planning for new fire station
Montpelier authorities say a homeless encampment has been relocated after gunshots in the area...
Montpelier homeless encampment taken down after gunshot hits school bus