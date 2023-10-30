Proposed Manchester cell tower raises a ruckus

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Cell phone towers are vital for communications and public safety, but for many, they can also be an eyesore. That includes residents near a proposed project in Manchester.

Cell service solutions are being pitched in Manchester, but Doug Gallagher is among some who question whether its a solution in search of a problem.

“I’m not saying it’s a bad idea -- because the people in Manchester may know better than I do -- but if we don’t need it, I don’t want it,” said the Dorset resident.

While it may not be a problem now, Verizon is proposing to build a 140-foot tower near Riley Rink and Hunter Park, saying it may be needed in the future.

“They are approaching maximum capacity currently. Without this added cell tower, they may drag on the coverage that’s offered around the area,” said Manchester Town Manager Scott Murphy. He says some residents pushed back on similar plans earlier this year after AT&T proposed building a new tower in a different location. “There’s a lot of reports about the health issues surrounding cell towers and cell tower locations. That’s been one of the major concerns. There’s been some concern about the height -- some suggestions to lower the height.”

There’s no strong evidence that exposure to radiofrequency waves from cell phone towers causes any noticeable health effects, according to the American Cancer Society.

Area residents we spoke with say they are not sure about the location of where the cell tower will go. Others that work and visit in the area have mixed opinions.

“Our building site is on Jennifer Lane. Sometimes my construction manager cannot even call me from there to my office because he doesn’t get cell service. So, it’s really annoying that he has to drive even just five minutes to have a conversation with me,” said Cindy Luce of Dorset.

Verizon has submitted a notification of the application for a new tower to the state. Once a formal application is received, the selectboard plans to respond with concerns from the community.

