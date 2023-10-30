Shelburne hosts annual Halloween parade

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Dinosaurs and skeletons descended upon Shelburne on Sunday.

The town’s annual Halloween parade was a hit among hundreds of costume-clad kiddos and their families.

Entertainment of all kinds drifted down Falls Road, including the local fire department, spooky golf carts, a crowd of minions and a float carrying a massive cackling witch. Kids loved them all as long as candy was involved, diving for lollypops tossed through the air.

“I’m a kid,” samurai Bryan Bruley said. “How could I not come for the candy?”

Adults got in on the fun too, donning Star Wars costumes, exercise gear and green wigs.

Once their buckets were full, kids compared costumes and headed to the town gym for trick or treat carnival games.

Visitors say the sweet costumes and wacky floats keep them coming back year after year.

