St. Mike’s selects new president

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Michael’s College Monday announced the selection of its new president.

Richard Plumb will become the Colchester school’s 18th president. He most recently served as president of Saint Mary’s College in California. He was selected from a pool of over 90 applicants.

Plumb will take the helm from Lewis Thayne, who began serving in June following the retirement of Lorraine Sterritt earlier this year.

He will begin his new role in January 2024.  

