St. Mike’s selects new president

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Michael’s College Monday announced the selection of its new president.

Richard Plumb will become the Colchester school’s 18th president. He most recently served as president of Saint Mary’s College in California. He was selected from a pool of over 90 applicants.

Plumb will take the helm from Lewis Thayne, who began serving in June following the retirement of Lorraine Sterritt earlier this year.

He will begin his new role in January 2024.

Related Story:

St. Michael’s College president to step down

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.