Troy School students shoot for the moon with NASA

TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids are often told to reach for the stars. 8th graders from the troy school are expanding their horizons getting an out of this world opportunity.

The Troy School is one of dozens nationwide participating in the NASA App Development Challenge but they’re the only in the state. Students compete to design an app that visualizes a landing region on the moon.

“I’ve always loved science and space and I’ve never really gotten into the study space. And this program just jumped out at me,” said 8th Grader Glycerin. Troy School eighth graders Glycerin, Olivia, Trinity, and Tristian are getting to work coding an app to visualize one of 5 Aretemis III landing religions on the moon. That’s NASA’s first human mission to the South Pole of the moon to be done in 2025.

“We have to have 10 different location points there that the rover can communicate back to Earth from. We have to have paths that rover can get from the landing point to those communication spots. And we have to show the slope and elevation of Hayworth using color coding. And that’s all in one app,” said Tristian.

The small N.E.K. school got involved when science teacher William Stilianessis realized how interested in space the students were after watching a movie about a rover on Mars. He says they’ve done some coding in class, but the students are blasting off at a chance to learn independently and with some of the biggest brains in the nation.

“About every two weeks they can get together with the engineers do a live stream at the Johnson Space Center, Houston. They get to ask their questions, whether it’s coding questions, what are we doing right?” said Stilianessis.

The program is only extracurricular the eighth graders are balancing learning this new skill on top of school and their other interests. “They’re committed. And that just warms my heart. I see what they want to do, and they’re really putting the effort in to get it done,” said Stilianessis.

“I keep thinking of all the other teams like probably how much they’ve done. So I keep like, pushing. Like, see if I can do that too,” Olivia.

NASA says the work these students do will directly support upcoming mission planning and training activities. “I’d like to inspire the younger generation of kids after me to be in this competition, because I know almost nothing about coding and I just give it a shot,” said Glycerin.

The team has until mid-December to create the app, and will head to the johnson space center in Houston in April if they qualify.

