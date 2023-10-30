How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM grad student workers push to unionize

Graduate student workers at the University of Vermont held a rally Monday to push for...
Graduate student workers at the University of Vermont held a rally Monday to push for unionization.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Graduate student workers at the University of Vermont held a rally Monday to establish a union.

Officials say they have support from a majority of graduate student workers and will soon file their cards with the Vermont Labor Relations Board and petition for a union election. The students are looking to join the UAW Local 2322 union.

Grad students like Ayana Curran-Howes say the effort has been ongoing for more than two years as other universities unionize to fight for issues including a living wage, better health care, and other issues.

“This provides technical and legal frameworks that solidify the standing of graduate student workers today and years into the future. So, it can constantly be adapted to the needs of graduate student workers in this precarious economy and environment,” Curran-Howes said.

UVM’s administration has expressed concerns over unionization in the past.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last seen Thursday in Newport City
Police: Missing 14-year-old found safe
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide
Gore Road in Plainfield
Plainfield residents react to suspicious death
Vermont State Police searched a home on Chapdelaine Road in Brownington Friday.
Vt. investigators search Orleans County property
Surveillance photo
Police search for suspect in Windsor County hardware store burglary

Latest News

For a while, Whalen focused on nothing but warm wearables. But these little guys are what broke...
Made in Vermont: Off the Hook by Jillian
File photo
Montpelier homeless encampment taken down after gunshot hits school bus
Vt. Health Connect enrollment period opens Wednesday
File photo
Vt. officials wrap up feedback sessions on EMS services