UVM grad student workers push to unionize

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Graduate student workers at the University of Vermont held a rally Monday to establish a union.

Officials say they have support from a majority of graduate student workers and will soon file their cards with the Vermont Labor Relations Board and petition for a union election. The students are looking to join the UAW Local 2322 union.

Grad students like Ayana Curran-Howes say the effort has been ongoing for more than two years as other universities unionize to fight for issues including a living wage, better health care, and other issues.

“This provides technical and legal frameworks that solidify the standing of graduate student workers today and years into the future. So, it can constantly be adapted to the needs of graduate student workers in this precarious economy and environment,” Curran-Howes said.

UVM’s administration has expressed concerns over unionization in the past.

