UVM solar research facility opens at McNeil plant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership between the city of Burlington and the University of Vermont aims to open opportunities for students in green jobs and benefit the city’s net zero ambitions.

Officials Monday cut the ribbon on a new solar array located at the McNeil Generating Station. Officials say it will allow UVM students to get hands-on training and conduct research to make the grid more resilient.

“This is really what you’re seeing around you is an excellent example of the type of partnership creativity and leadership that allows us to forge meaningful progress on climate,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

“A lot of what we do now is Computer-based and math and simulations. You don’t get an opportunity to see what we’re doing and feel so connected to it. So, it’s really exciting to have something that you can get real Vermont data. So, it feels like it’s right here in our community and we’re doing work that really matters,” said Emily Ninestein, a UVM electrical engineering student.

The city says its goal of net zero by 2030 can only be made possible by efforts like this, which involves partners of, public and private utilities, solar developers, and the federal government. The project was funded in part by $150,000 from the congressional delegation.

“In my view, the future of the planet basically rests on our ability to transform our energy system away from fossil fuel to energy efficiency and sustainable energy,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

UVM hopes that by using this new opportunity with Burlington Electric, they can leverage more funding for solar and renewable energy.

