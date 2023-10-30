Vermont International Film Festival wraps up for the year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont International Film Festival wrapped up Sunday after a ten day run starting on October 20th.

A student at the University of Vermont said they wanted to participate in a class about the festival after visiting the Green Mountain State as a child.

“I was kind of driven to live in Vermont someday,” UVM student Jay Gershman said.

So, when it was time to go to college -- Jay wanted to come back as an adult to study film and television.

“I’m here through UVM film festival class... It’s a one credit class we just get to come here and watch films and write about them. It’s my second time taking the class. It’s been really fun and a great opportunity,” Gershman said.

Gershman said the festival is an opportunity for exposure to new films without streaming or traditional television and likes how the festival brings film fans together.

“It’s very community based. So, you get to come here and see a movie and then hang out at the reception and chat with some people. It’s a great time,” Gershman said.

UVM Film and Television Studies Professor Deb Ellis says it’s been a rewarding experience teaching the class.

“So, I think the thing that I’ve been most impressed by are two things: one is just the audience and how many people have come this year and how ever screening that I’ve been to have a pretty full theater and that’s amazing,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she likes to see a variety of work.

“And the second thing that’s really impressed me this year I think is really diverse programming and that’s been really fun to just watch a lot of films,” said Ellis.

People from other schools and areas also attended - like Champlain College Filmmaking Associate professor John Rasmussen.

”I am just enjoying the scene I love animation and so it’s just great to see, like how different people work,” Rasmussen said.

Although the UVM student participated for class -- Gershman enjoys how the event is for all different ages.

”I’ve been really enjoying the events with the kids. I think it’s really fun to get kids involved in a film festival. Events like this are great for getting kids to come,” Gershman said.

The film festival only happens for one week throughout the year -- students and other film lovers are excited to come again next year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.