How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

VIDEO: Father, son shocked as tornado whips across busy highway

Luckily, the tornado fizzled quickly, and no injuries were reported. (PEDRO DIMAS, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) - A father and son captured wild video of a pop-up tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway in San Antonio.

Pedro Dimas was stopped at a red light Thursday morning while taking his son to school when the pair noticed debris flying through the air.

Seconds later, a small tornado whipped across the interstate, as seen in video captured by Dimas and his son.

A Texas father and son captured video of a tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway. (CNN, KWTX, KETV, KENS, SPECTRUM NEWS AUSTIN, PEDRO DIMAS, KATIE GOMEZ)

At one point, they realize “it’s coming right at us” and begin driving away.

Luckily, the tornado fizzled quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Joint Base San Antonio said in a social media post that a brief, very weak tornado touched down nearby. There were reports in the area of damage to vehicles, ripped roofs and downed trees.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last seen Thursday in Newport City
Police: Missing 14-year-old found safe
Gore Road in Plainfield
Plainfield residents react to suspicious death
Vermont State Police searched a home on Chapdelaine Road in Brownington Friday.
Vt. investigators search Orleans County property
Hardware store burglary caught on camera
Police search for suspect in hardware store burglary
Plainfield
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield

Latest News

People in the crowd walk shouting antisemitic slogans at an airfield of the airport in...
Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel
A Texas father and son captured video of a tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway. (CNN,...
Take a look: Father, son stuck in traffic find themselves in path of tornado
Brianna Hayes, center, poses with her older sister Darci Hayes, left, and mother Sharon Hayes,...
Woman sues her fertility doctor, says he used his own sperm to impregnate her 34 years ago
Families on Sunday were burying the dead and still searching for essentials as soldiers and...
Acapulco residents still reeling after Hurricane Otis ravages resort city
Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a...
Parents killed, 13-year-old daughter shot at Texas house party