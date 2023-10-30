How to help
Vt. Health Connect enrollment period opens Wednesday

(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time for Vermonters to sign up or modify their health insurance as part of the state’s health insurance marketplace, Vermont Health Connect

Starting Wednesday, Vermonters can sign up for either a qualified health plan or Medicaid for children and adults, including Dr. Dynasaur.

Thousands of Vermonters lost pandemic-era Medicaid coverage through the re-determination process. State leaders say about 30% of Medicaid recipients who lost benefits have signed up for plans.

“The vast majority of people who are ineligible for Medicaid are eligible for subsidies at a pretty high amount -- over $700 a month -- which can be pretty significant,” said Addie Strumolo with the Department of Vermont Health Access.

December 15th is the deadline to sign up for insurance coverage starting January 1.

