Vt. trapping season gets underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s land and water trapping seasons opened on Saturday. Land traps can be set through December and water or under-ice traps can be set through March.

Traps are good for species like foxes, coyotes, raccoons, beavers, otters, and muskrats, as they have healthy populations for regulated trapping. Trappers should check the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website for additional details and specific dates.

