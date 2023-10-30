Welch touts legislation to support organic dairy industry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch spent the morning on the farm to talk about a new piece of legislation. It’s called the ‘Organic Dairy Assistance, Investment, and Reporting Yields Act,’ or the O-DAIRY Act.

It aims to increase federal support for organic dairies, and extend emergency assistance to farmers dealing with feed shortages and increased costs. It also increases investments into the industry’s resiliency.

Monday the senator will meet with organic dairy farmers and advocates to talk about the act. That event is Monday at 10 a.m. at Choiniere Family Farm in Highgate Center.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.