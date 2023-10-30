Williston hosts trunk-or-treat event

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It is the third year where the Williston Federated Church and the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club are teaming up host their Halloween trunk or treat.

Kids from all different age groups participated in some early Halloween fun.

From a banana to a cupcake -- many people gathered to snatch some candy.

Williston-Richmond Rotary Club Member Andy Michael said seeing the families indulge in the fall festivities is worth it.

“It’s just a lot of really fun costumes and some shy kids,” Michael said. “The kids are really what it’s all about. So, it’s fun,”

Michael said each year more people show up, and he is excited to do it again next year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.