BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -As if Mondays aren’t bad enough, it was chilly, damp, dark, drippy, and dismal. There were even a few snow showers flying around, mainly in the higher elevations to the north, but they didn’t amount to a whole lot.

There will be big improvements in the weather as we head into Halloween on Tuesday. Skies will clear out Monday night, so Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine for Halloween. But don’t let the sunshine fool you - it will still be chilly. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s, falling into the upper 20s to mid-30s for Trick-or-Treat time on Tuesday evening.

Clouds will be back on the increase on Wednesday as a weak system comes at us from the west, and another one moves up the east coast. Those systems should stay away from us, as far as any wet weather is concerned, but it will bring in some clouds. By Thursday, things will be clearing out again for the most part, and temperatures will be slowly coming back to normal.

Friday will feature an increase in clouds as a frontal system moves in from the west and north. That front will be hanging around, wobbling around, right through the weekend and into the start of next week with the chance for some showers each day.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end early Sunday morning. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour (”fall back”). And take this opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Happy Halloween! -Gary (”Scary Gary”)

