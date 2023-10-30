BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It is a cool, wet, and raw start to the work week. Steadier showers will continue through the morning today before they slowly begin to wrap up later this afternoon and evening from west to east. Some wintery mix will continue to fall across the far northern portions of the area and the upper elevations. On top of the rain, it is another cool day as daytime highs only climb into the low and mid-40s for much of the area. Tonight, we gear up for a chilly one as clouds clear and temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and 30s.

There is some better news for Halloween; we will talk about a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures are still a tad cool, with daytime highs in the upper 30s and 40s. By Trick Or Treat Time, temperatures are back down into the mid and upper 30s with increasing cloud cover. Through Wednesday, those clouds could lead to a few showers and snow showers.

For the end of the week, we will begin to dry out and warm up ever so slightly. Thursday and Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies overhead, with daytime highs back into the low and mid-50s.

Stay warm and dry!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

