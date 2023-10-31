How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Green energy grid expansion gets federal funding

File Photo
File Photo(Michael Smith | KUMV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal money is coming to Vermont and New Hampshire to expand green energy access.

Power lines running from Vermont to New Hampshire and into Canada is one of the three projects splitting $1.3B from the Biden Administration. The project is called the Twin States Clean Energy Link, it is funded through the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Whitehouse says the lines will bring wind, solar, and Canadian hydropower to the grid. Enough to power three million American homes. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu applauded the move, saying the project is a win for New Hampshire.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide
Nathan Oster
Burlington man charged in weekend stabbing
Montpelier restaurant The Mad Taco was damaged by fire late Saturday night.
Montpelier restaurant, bar damaged by downtown fire
One juvenile dead after Bristol shooting.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Police: Victim in Plainfield homicide had drug record

Latest News

File Photo
Vt. game wardens ‘Operation Game Thief’ targets poaching
File Photo
Making trick-or-treating safer for those with allergies
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
One juvenile dead after Bristol shooting.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol