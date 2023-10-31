Green energy grid expansion gets federal funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal money is coming to Vermont and New Hampshire to expand green energy access.

Power lines running from Vermont to New Hampshire and into Canada is one of the three projects splitting $1.3B from the Biden Administration. The project is called the Twin States Clean Energy Link, it is funded through the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Whitehouse says the lines will bring wind, solar, and Canadian hydropower to the grid. Enough to power three million American homes. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu applauded the move, saying the project is a win for New Hampshire.

