Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police confirm one juvenile male is dead after a shooting in Bristol.

Police responded just after 7:00 p.m. Monday in the area of North St. near the intersection with Plank Rd.

Police found the victim critically injured and provided aid before transporting him to UVM Medical Center.

Officials pronounced him dead at the hospital.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages. They believe this was an isolated incident - with no link between this shooting and any other recent homicide or suspicious death investigation in Vermont.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until relatives are notified.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington will conduct an autopsy within the next couple of days.

This is a developing story and WCAX continue to provide updates.

