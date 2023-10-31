Making trick-or-treating safer for those with allergies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Allergies make this spooky holiday hard for kids and can make some parents feel like they are going as the Grinch for Halloween. But there are some things you can do to ease the tricks when it comes to collecting candy.

Thousands of Vermonters have food allergies, an obstacle that especially comes into play on a holiday like Halloween. For Emma Paradee a severe peanut and tree nut allergy will likely be a lifelong obstacle, something her mom Lacey helps with. “I always try to be inclusive and go to events with her and bring things that I know she can have or buy extra so that everyone can share what she can have,” said Lacey

Emma has outgrown allergies to milk, eggs, soy, sunflower, and sesame seeds and is immunotherapy for nut allergies. But with nut-filled candy nearly everywhere you look on Halloween the duo says Halloween takes extra vigilance. “I feel like for a while I had to wear gloves. And I’d have to give up half my candy because not even having to check the labels,” said Emma.

The family has taken Halloween precautions for Emma’s whole life, sometimes wearing gloves and swapping candy out with nut-free options. With food being a huge part of everyday life, Emma is now comfortable with self-advocating and knowing what she can and cannot eat. “Ask like food to check the labels all the time and stuff,” said Emma.

Some allergen-free Halloween items the Paradees gravitate towards include toys like Play-Doh, tootsie pops, and nut-free cookies.

Vermont nut-free chocolate is another fan favorite. Nichole Thompson is a kitchen lead who’s worked at the company for 25 years. She too has an allergy and says she’s enjoyed nut-free options expanding as there’s a continued awareness for those with allergies. “25 years ago, they only had about five products we now offer a variety of over 30 and three different flavors. So we’ve actually come a long way,” said Thompson.

“Every year we know more information and testing becomes you know, testing has become more available,” said Timber Lane Allergy and Associates Peyton Wingfield.

Timberlane Allergy is the only practice focusing on allergies in the state. Nurse Practitioner Peyton Wingfield notes food allergies are becoming more common and says nationwide 1 in 13 children are impacted. For Halloween, Wingfield says she recommends to her patients that loved ones screen candy before. And notes that it’s always helpful for households to do something as simple as label a bowl if it does or does not contain specific allergens like peanuts.“If you see a teal pumpkin on the outside of a house, it’s signal signals to families that they provide trinkets or toys. Things that are safe for people that have food allergies” said Wingfield.

For families like the Paradees - any acknowledgment of the obstacle hundreds of children in the state encounter is helpful.

“It’s not something she can control or we have no control over this. And we’re just trying to do the best we can to give her a happy, healthy, full life and teach her how to be the best little human being she could possibly be,” said Lacey.

