Mobile audiology clinic touring Vermont

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A mobile audiology clinic to test for hearing loss is on a three-day tour in Vermont, with events in Bennington, White River Junction, and Burlington.

When it comes to your overall health care, doctors say your hearing is often overlooked. But “Songs for Sound” aims to change that with free screenings.

“I have some minor hearing loss it says,” said Terry Hall, an emergency room nurse at the VA Medical Center. But on Tuesday, he was also a patient, getting his hearing checked in the parking lot out front. “You know, lower frequency sounds -- had a hard time hearing those.”

The White River Junction stop was part of a three-day Green Mountain State tour for the nonprofit. Anyone is welcome to take the free test which only takes a couple of minutes.

“The video message will walk you through the hearing test. He is going to test both ears left and right,” said Joseph Wells, Jr. with Songs For Sound.

Songs for Sound was started by a Tennessee mom in 2011 after her daughter, Lexi, was diagnosed as being profoundly deaf at 14 months old. Lexi is now a thriving teenager but Songs for Sound aims to identify gaps in care. This is the 8th year for the tour. “North Carolina for a blues festival; Then, was in Kansas City; Then, went out to Denver at the Cochlear plant; Back to Tennessee; Now, I’m up here in Vermont,” Wells said.

The experts say hearing is often not prioritized. “Oftentimes it can take about out ten years before a patient themselves will recognize that they are not hearing well,” said Jennifer Bukowski, an audiologist at the VA. The screenings not only identify potential problems but are also intended to get people the care they need. “Get them connected with an audiologist in the area that can help them with a full hearing test and help them with hearing aid recommendations if needed.”

“Your health is better, you can get outdoors and enjoy the things that you want to do,” Hall said.

The mobile unit will be at the VA clinic on Lakeside Avenue in Burlington from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday. Free screenings are also available online.

