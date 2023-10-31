How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Mobile audiology clinic touring Vermont

Songs for Sound mobile unit in White River Junction, Vt.
Songs for Sound mobile unit in White River Junction, Vt.(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A mobile audiology clinic to test for hearing loss is on a three-day tour in Vermont, with events in Bennington, White River Junction, and Burlington.

When it comes to your overall health care, doctors say your hearing is often overlooked. But “Songs for Sound” aims to change that with free screenings.

“I have some minor hearing loss it says,” said Terry Hall, an emergency room nurse at the VA Medical Center. But on Tuesday, he was also a patient, getting his hearing checked in the parking lot out front. “You know, lower frequency sounds -- had a hard time hearing those.”

The White River Junction stop was part of a three-day Green Mountain State tour for the nonprofit. Anyone is welcome to take the free test which only takes a couple of minutes.

“The video message will walk you through the hearing test. He is going to test both ears left and right,” said Joseph Wells, Jr. with Songs For Sound.

Songs for Sound was started by a Tennessee mom in 2011 after her daughter, Lexi, was diagnosed as being profoundly deaf at 14 months old. Lexi is now a thriving teenager but Songs for Sound aims to identify gaps in care. This is the 8th year for the tour. “North Carolina for a blues festival; Then, was in Kansas City; Then, went out to Denver at the Cochlear plant; Back to Tennessee; Now, I’m up here in Vermont,” Wells said.

The experts say hearing is often not prioritized. “Oftentimes it can take about out ten years before a patient themselves will recognize that they are not hearing well,” said Jennifer Bukowski, an audiologist at the VA. The screenings not only identify potential problems but are also intended to get people the care they need. “Get them connected with an audiologist in the area that can help them with a full hearing test and help them with hearing aid recommendations if needed.”

“Your health is better, you can get outdoors and enjoy the things that you want to do,” Hall said.

The mobile unit will be at the VA clinic on Lakeside Avenue in Burlington from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday. Free screenings are also available online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with murder in Bristol shooting
Nathan Oster
Burlington man charged in weekend stabbing

Latest News

cannabis
Vt. officials offer free child-resistant cannabis storage bags
Montgomery man dies in Route 242 crash
halloween
Trick or treat safety tips
Ike Bendavid/File
WCAX staff share scary Halloween costumes from the crypt