Montgomery man dies in Route 242 crash

WESTFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Montgomery man has died following a single-car crash on Route 242 in Westfield Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. Vermont State Police say John Koloshey, 56, was headed east when he lost control of his car and went into a ditch and struck a culvert. He was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Newport where he later died.

Police say road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

