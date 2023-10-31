Montgomery man dies in Route 242 crash
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Montgomery man has died following a single-car crash on Route 242 in Westfield Tuesday morning.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. Vermont State Police say John Koloshey, 56, was headed east when he lost control of his car and went into a ditch and struck a culvert. He was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Newport where he later died.
Police say road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
