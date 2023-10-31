Newsmaker Interview: VSP commander discusses spate of Vt. homicides

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Prior to Monday’s arrest of two suspects in the shooting death of a Barre man, Vermont authorities were investigating six confirmed homicides and one suspicious death investigation -- a total of eight deaths since the start of October.

Darren Perron spoke with VSP commander Colonel Matt Birmingham about how the unprecedented number of cases this month has strained resources at a time when the state police are already stretched thin.

