Newsmaker Interview: VSP commander discusses spate of Vt. homicides

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Prior to Monday’s arrest of two suspects in the shooting death of a Barre man, Vermont authorities were investigating six confirmed homicides and one suspicious death investigation -- a total of eight deaths since the start of October.

Darren Perron spoke with VSP commander Colonel Matt Birmingham about how the unprecedented number of cases this month has strained resources at a time when the state police are already stretched thin.

Related Stories:

Police arrest 14-year-old in fatal Bristol shooting

2 charged in murder of Barre man

Vt. authorities stretched thin with back-to-back homicide investigations

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

2 charged in murder of Barre man