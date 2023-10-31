How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire

Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney...
Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney World that had gotten stuck.(WESH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Dozens of people had to be evacuated from a stuck monorail at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the monorail became stuck near the Epcot parking lot due to a flat tire.

They said it took over an hour to rescue the 71 Disney guests.

A park spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with murder in Bristol shooting
Nathan Oster
Burlington man charged in weekend stabbing

Latest News

Lawrence Faucette, 58, was dying from heart failure and ineligible for a traditional heart...
Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies, hospital says
File photo
UVM psychiatrist says Halloween can be traumatic time for kids
Halloween is fun for many, especially those who enjoy being scared. But for many kids, the...
UVM psychiatrist says Halloween can be traumatic time for kids
FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual...
Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviews