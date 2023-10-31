One hospitalized after Bristol shooting

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Bristol.

Police responded just after 7p.m. Monday evening in the area of 120 North St.

Police at the scene confirmed to WCAX that one person was shot and transported to UVM Medical Center.

Police have not confirmed the reason behind the shooting or any suspects.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to provide updates as we get them.

