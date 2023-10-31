Police arrest 14-year-old in fatal Bristol shooting

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old Burlington youth faces murder charges after police say he fatally shot another teen in a car Monday night in Bristol.

The Vermont State Police say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington, has been arrested for fatally shooting Madden Gouveia, 14, of Shelburne.

It happened around 7 p.m. Police say the two teens were in a vehicle parked outside a home on North Street in Bristol. They say Mohamed was in the back seat holding a handgun when it discharged, striking Gouveia in the front passenger seat.

Gouveia was taken to the UVM Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office is charging Mohamed as an adult. He is expected to appear for arraignment at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Vermont Superior Court in Middlebury.

Police released no additional information.

In all, authorities are now investigating six confirmed homicides and one suspicious death investigation -- a total of eight deaths since the start of October.

