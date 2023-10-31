2 charged in murder of Barre man

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested two central Vermont men in connection with the fatal shooting of a Barre man found in Plainfield last week.

The Vermont State Police say Kyle Bressette, 35, of Barre and Chris Relation, 51, of Berlin were taken into custody following a standoff with police in Berlin Monday night.

Bressette faces charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jeffrey Caron, 42. Relation is being charged as an accessory.

Police say hunters found Caron’s body in the woods near Gore Road around 4:30 p.m. Friday and called police. They say the shooting arose from a dispute involving drugs and that Relation assisted Bressette following the shooting and failed to report the incident to police.

The arrests were made at a home on Turner Hill Road in Berlin where both men were staying. Police say Bressette and Relation initially refused commands to leave the home, but after several hours they surrendered.

Police on Monday said Caron and another individual were recently arrested with crack cocaine and fentanyl following a lengthy drug investigation in Barre.

Bressette was also wanted by police on a pending arrest warrant for charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated operation of a vehicle without owner’s consent, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, failure to use an ignition interlock device, and petit larceny.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Barre.

