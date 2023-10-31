How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Registration stickers no longer needed Vt. license plates

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Registration stickers on Vermont license plates are no longer needed.

It’s part of a bill signed into law this summer that implements a number of changes to some systems at Vermont DMVs. As of Tuesday, those annual or biannual validation stickers are not required to be on your plate.

Other changes include amending the law around electronic proof of registration, hands-free driving, and the implementation of a DMV modernization project.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide
One juvenile dead after Bristol shooting.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Nathan Oster
Burlington man charged in weekend stabbing
Montpelier restaurant The Mad Taco was damaged by fire late Saturday night.
Montpelier restaurant, bar damaged by downtown fire
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Police: Victim in Plainfield homicide had drug record

Latest News

File Photo
Vt. game wardens ‘Operation Game Thief’ targets poaching
File Photo
Green energy grid expansion gets federal funding
File Photo
Making trick-or-treating safer for those with allergies
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol