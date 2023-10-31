Registration stickers no longer needed Vt. license plates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Registration stickers on Vermont license plates are no longer needed.

It’s part of a bill signed into law this summer that implements a number of changes to some systems at Vermont DMVs. As of Tuesday, those annual or biannual validation stickers are not required to be on your plate.

Other changes include amending the law around electronic proof of registration, hands-free driving, and the implementation of a DMV modernization project.

