Saranac Lake’s haunted hotel

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new survey has found an Adirondack hotel is considered to be one of the topmost hotels haunted in the United States.

The Hotel Saranac was built in 1927 and retains a large portion of its original features, giving visitors a chance to step back into the Roaring ‘20s.

“The floor is based off of the Florence Hotel in Italy. The chandeliers are original. The ceiling was hand-painted based off photos from 1927, so we really took care to restore it to what it looked like,” said the hotel’s Myra Rondeau.

But look more closely and Rondeau says guests have reported mysterious noises, a phantom black cat, and mysterious dancing in the ballroom.

“Stories from guests that have been staying here, certain areas. I have personally felt it here, which is great. They are very friendly,” she said. “Of course, you have your normal job duties but the spooky side of things just brings more excitement.”

Braylon Jones also works at the hotel and says he had his first paranormal experience in the basement, where he believes he encountered the ghost of a man who used to work at the Saranac Lake school, which once stood where the hotel is. “I went into the spa one night and it seemed like I saw something go around the corner -- which was very neat and very exciting to see. I was not a believer and that made me a little bit of a believer,” he said.

In addition to the basement, Jones says guests also report strange electrical changes and noises in the hotel’s most haunted room. “The bathroom light comes on at night and it flickers. I have not seen it myself yet but we have had multiple guests that do say that about that same room specifically, so that is an interesting occurrence for that to repeat like that,” Jones said.

A historic haunted legacy that Rondeau says has molded Saranac Lake. “It just really ties into the history of this town. we have historic Saranac Lake here, the cure for tuberculosis was founded here, the theme for the winter carnival is spooky, so it all just kind of plays into that community aspect that we try to maintain,” she said.

Workers at the hotel say they will be going all out to celebrate Halloween, including serving feetloaf, witchy drinks, and handing out candy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.