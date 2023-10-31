How to help
Sununu signs order to preserve singular 603 area code

File photo
File photo(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - “Don’t overload the code” -- that’s the message from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu as he signed an executive order Tuesday he says will extend the state’s singular “603″ area code as long as possible.

The 603 area code has been New Hampshire’s since 1947 and has been a local symbol, much like Vermont’s “802″ number. However, the growing number of telephone numbers means the area code will be exhausted by as early as 2027.

Tuesday’s order directs the Department of Energy to conserve telephone numbers and investigate ways to reclaim unused numbers to be reassigned. It also directs the Department of Business and Economic Affairs to do a study on the costs and opportunities of adding another area code.

