How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Supreme Court to decide if a California man should be able to trademark the phrase “Trump too small”

By Stetson Miller
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A California man has been fighting to trademark a phrase that mocks the size of former President Donald Trump’s hands. But the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected the request and said Trump’s written consent would be required. The dispute has now gotten all the way to the Supreme Court, with arguments for the case set to begin Wednesday.

The phrase at the center of the debate is “Trump too small,” a reference to a crude joke that was made on a Republican presidential debate stage by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) back in 2016 when he made fun of Trump for allegedly having small hands.

Steve Elster has been putting the phrase on t-shirts but he was not allowed to trademark it because the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said it would require the written approval of Trump himself.

“The constitutional question that has actually presented to the court is whether this restriction on the ability to obtain a trademark in a person using a person’s name without their consent is a violation of their ability to engage in free speech,” said Adam Mossoff, Professor of Law at Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

The trademark office argues that it refused registration under a section of a law known as the Lanham Act which they say bars trademarks “identifying a living individual” without their consent.

“this is a provision of the Lanham Act that is has that has been a source of of much dispute and has been a source of continued Supreme Court review of the trademark of the trademark system,” said Mossoff.

According to a brief written for Elster, he was trying to register the phrase to convey a political message about the then-President of the United States and his policies.

Some like Paul Levy of consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen argue, there are concerns with allowing people to trademark phrases like this.

“The danger in allowing the creation of an exclusive privilege to make a particular joke on a t shirt is that it could enable people who want to suppress critical speech to register trademarks for the purpose of blocking other people’s use of them,” said Levy.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with murder in Bristol shooting
Nathan Oster
Burlington man charged in weekend stabbing

Latest News

File photo
UVM psychiatrist says Halloween can be traumatic time for kids
Halloween is fun for many, especially those who enjoy being scared. But for many kids, the...
UVM psychiatrist says Halloween can be traumatic time for kids
Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney...
Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire
FILE - Stars of "Friends" pose after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 54th Annual...
Networks pay tribute to Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathons, never-before-seen interviews
Songs for Sound mobile unit in White River Junction, Vt.
Mobile audiology clinic touring Vermont