How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Trick or treat safety tips

File photo
File photo(Pexels | MGN Online)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the spookiest time of the year and people are out and about tricking or treating but authorities are reminding folks to have fun in a safe way.

Rice Memorial High School students in South Burlington were taking advantage of Halloween on a school day and getting into the holiday spirit.

“I was going to go as a zombie but I couldn’t find an outfit to put that together, and it’s 30 degrees out. it’s almost Christmas, it’s almost November,” said Rice student Brian Degraff-Murphy, who instead opted to go as Santa. “It was lingering in the closet, it was up on the shelf. My parents used to wear it to surprise us as being Santa so I’m just going to throw it on.”

“Every year we usually go trick or treating. Sometimes we’ll ding-dong ditch people,” said Lila Hershey.

As people of all ages are getting excited to have some Halloween fun, authorities are doing what they can to make sure everyone stays safe. Williston Fire Department Captain Prescott Nadeau recommends staying as visible as possible. “Whether that be reflective tape on their costumes, more flashlights, glow sticks, whatever it is to get yourself and your party more visible to anyone around you,” he said. “A super scary statistic is that children are two times more likely to be struck by a vehicle on Halloween than any other time of the year.” He recommends, especially for little kids, to go as early as possible.

Back at Rice, this Santa says he won’t get spooked. May go to some haunted houses. Santa doesn’t get scared,” Degraff-Murphy said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Police arrest 14-year-old in fatal Bristol shooting
Nathan Oster
Burlington man charged in weekend stabbing

Latest News

File photo
Sununu signs order to preserve singular 603 area code
Police have arrested two central Vermont men in connection with the fatal shooting of a Barre...
2 charged in murder of Barre man
A 14-year-old Burlington youth faces murder charges after police say he fatally shot another...
Police arrest 14-year-old in fatal Bristol shooting
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man