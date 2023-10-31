Trick or treat safety tips

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the spookiest time of the year and people are out and about tricking or treating but authorities are reminding folks to have fun in a safe way.

Rice Memorial High School students in South Burlington were taking advantage of Halloween on a school day and getting into the holiday spirit.

“I was going to go as a zombie but I couldn’t find an outfit to put that together, and it’s 30 degrees out. it’s almost Christmas, it’s almost November,” said Rice student Brian Degraff-Murphy, who instead opted to go as Santa. “It was lingering in the closet, it was up on the shelf. My parents used to wear it to surprise us as being Santa so I’m just going to throw it on.”

“Every year we usually go trick or treating. Sometimes we’ll ding-dong ditch people,” said Lila Hershey.

As people of all ages are getting excited to have some Halloween fun, authorities are doing what they can to make sure everyone stays safe. Williston Fire Department Captain Prescott Nadeau recommends staying as visible as possible. “Whether that be reflective tape on their costumes, more flashlights, glow sticks, whatever it is to get yourself and your party more visible to anyone around you,” he said. “A super scary statistic is that children are two times more likely to be struck by a vehicle on Halloween than any other time of the year.” He recommends, especially for little kids, to go as early as possible.

Back at Rice, this Santa says he won’t get spooked. May go to some haunted houses. Santa doesn’t get scared,” Degraff-Murphy said.

