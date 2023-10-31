Vt. game wardens ‘Operation Game Thief’ targets poaching

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Game Wardens are looking for your help when it comes to investigating fish and wildlife crimes.

The ‘Operation Game Thief’ program aims to help officials catch poachers by asking Vermonters to submit any information they have about a crime. People can report those in violation by calling a hotline available 24/7/365 at 1-800-75-alert. It doesn’t cost you money to call but you could get a reward for help leading to an arrest.

