Vt. congressional delegation calls for JetBlue to continue BTV flights

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is looking for answers after JetBlue announced last week it plans to pull its flights to the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport in January.

The airline announced Wednesday it will stop its service to JFK on January 4 as part of an agreement with other airlines to reduce flights into New York in light of ongoing air traffic control labor shortages.

Now, the delegation is calling on JetBlue’s CEO to reinstate the service. They say the direct flights to JFK account for 10% of passengers flying into Burlington monthly and that the decision has the potential to harm businesses as well as Vermonters.

“This decision surprised us and many in Vermont. With advance notice, our offices may have been able to work with you and federal authorities to help prevent the need for this decision.” the delegation said in a statement. “We urge you not to leave rural America behind by abandoning this essential service in places like Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport and remain willing to work with you to help address some of the circumstances that led to your decision.”

They say the news was particularly difficult to receive on the same day the company announced an expansion of transatlantic service at JFK.

It comes as the Biden administration is suing to block JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

Related Story:

JetBlue to terminate BTV flights

