Vt. officials offer free child-resistant cannabis storage bags

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this week, Vermonters can find free, child-resistant bags in some retail establishments as part of a pilot project by state officials to keep cannabis and other powerful drugs away from children.

Magic Mann in Essex has the new lockable storage bags free of charge to anyone.

“I hope that it prevents some of these kids and pets from having a bad experience. Because that in turn makes this beautiful plant that we’re trying to get out there and use responsibly look bad,” said Meredith Mann, the dispensary’s owner.

The state distributed 3,000 of the bags to cannabis retail shops. They say if the pilot program is successful, they’ll look into purchasing more.

Mann says she hopes it also encourages parents to talk to their children and educate them about cannabis. “I think it’s one of the most important things you can do. Lock it up and make sure that we don’t keep the cannabis stigmas going and that we’re promoting responsible use for adults and being really straight-up educational,” she said.

A new Health Department report shows a rise in accidental ingestion of substances among children since 2018. Cannabis was among the three most common substances involved in unintentional, nonfatal overdoses in 2022 for children under age nine.

Even though cannabis products already come in child-safe packaging, Kelly Dougherty with the Department of Health says the bags are an extra level of protection. “Some of these products can look very attractive to children and they’ve got gummies and chocolates and crackers and you know, things like that. And so we want to make sure that they’re sort of out of sight and unable to be accessed because it can be dangerous for particularly small children to ingest cannabis products,” she said.

Health officials say you don’t even have to buy cannabis to obtain a free bag. They say you can also use these for other prescription medications as well.

