Wildlife Watch: Biologists tally record landlocked salmon returns at Winooski dam

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Scientists say they are seeing a rise in landlocked Atlantic salmon returns.

During monitoring in Winooski this year, biologists have so far seen over 203 fish, a new record.

Ike Bendavid has more in this week’s Wildlife Watch.

Related Stories:

Environmental leaders get ready for another round of lampricide treatments

Wildlife Watch: Biologists aim to boost landlocked Atlantic salmon wild fishery in Clyde River

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.