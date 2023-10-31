Wildlife Watch: Biologists tally record landlocked salmon returns at Winooski dam
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Scientists say they are seeing a rise in landlocked Atlantic salmon returns.
During monitoring in Winooski this year, biologists have so far seen over 203 fish, a new record.
Ike Bendavid has more in this week’s Wildlife Watch.
Related Stories:
Environmental leaders get ready for another round of lampricide treatments
Wildlife Watch: Biologists aim to boost landlocked Atlantic salmon wild fishery in Clyde River
Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.