How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Wildlife Watch: Biologists tally record landlocked salmon returns at Winooski dam

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Scientists say they are seeing a rise in landlocked Atlantic salmon returns.

During monitoring in Winooski this year, biologists have so far seen over 203 fish, a new record.

Ike Bendavid has more in this week’s Wildlife Watch.

Related Stories:

Environmental leaders get ready for another round of lampricide treatments

Wildlife Watch: Biologists aim to boost landlocked Atlantic salmon wild fishery in Clyde River

Wildlife Watch: The challenging migration of landlocked Atlantic salmon

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday in the area of North Street.
Juvenile dead after shooting in Bristol
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide
Kyle Bressette and Chris Relation
2 charged in murder of Barre man
Authorities say Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Burlington will be charged as an adult.
14-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Bristol shooting
Nathan Oster
Burlington man charged in weekend stabbing

Latest News

Mobile audiology clinic touring Vermont
File photo
Newsmaker Interview: VSP commander discusses spate of Vt. homicides
Newsmaker Interview: VSP commander discusses spate of Vt. homicides
2 charged in murder of Barre man